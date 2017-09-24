Joseph Lau is followed by the likes of Li Ka-shing and the family behind the Chow Tai Fook empire as we run down the biggest dividend recipients from across the region.
September 24, 2017
A new generation of tycoons is unlocking value in Hong Kong’s conglomerates: good news for investors
September 18, 2017
As the city struggles to reverse a shopping slump, the heirs to two retail-to-property conglomerates reveal how they plan to grow their businesses for the future.
August 25, 2017
The Choi family is cashing out of premium properties in its hometown to invest HK$10 billion ($1.3 billion) into Australia’s property market.
August 20, 2017
The mega merger creates the world's biggest power company and may spark consolidation another across China's energy sector.
August 04, 2017
Li Ka-shing continues to diversify his investments away from his Hong Kong home, the latest example being the sale by Hutchison of its fixed-line unit for $1.9 billion.
July 31, 2017
Debt-laden Sri Lanka's deal to sell its southern port of Hambantota to a Chinese SOE extends China's geopolitical influence in the Indian Ocean.
July 28, 2017
The promotion of a new senior relationship manager is the latest step in UBS's effort to capture the increasing opportunities in equities and FX, rates, credit businesses in China.
July 13, 2017
The sale of the Tung familly's empire to COSCO illustrates Hong Kong's tycoons' willingness to cash in via sales to Chinese SOEs, 20 years after the handover.
July 10, 2017
Born in China, live streaming platforms are expanding overseas to escape fierce competition at home.
July 05, 2017
loop
Click to Skip Ad
Continue to site in 10 second(s)