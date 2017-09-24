Jill Mao

Rich list: HK property tycoons lead the way

Joseph Lau is followed by the likes of Li Ka-shing and the family behind the Chow Tai Fook empire as we run down the biggest dividend recipients from across the region.
September 24, 2017

Fixed-line deal shows Superman still divesting

Li Ka-shing continues to diversify his investments away from his Hong Kong home, the latest example being the sale by Hutchison of its fixed-line unit for $1.9 billion.
July 31, 2017

Belt & Road: China's Indian Ocean push

Debt-laden Sri Lanka's deal to sell its southern port of Hambantota to a Chinese SOE extends China's geopolitical influence in the Indian Ocean.
July 28, 2017

UBS China JV bolsters team with senior hire

The promotion of a new senior relationship manager is the latest step in UBS's effort to capture the increasing opportunities in equities and FX, rates, credit businesses in China.
July 13, 2017