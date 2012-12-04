Jame DiBiasio

Income Partners to launch RMB credit fund with banks

Not enough offshore RMB issuance? Income Partners works with investment banks to target potential issuers and build a tailored portfolio. Raymond Gui joins from CCBI to run the new portfolio.
November 17, 2010

Hedge funds see Asian credit opportunity

But getting the right structure for fund liquidity to match the underlying assets, and avoiding recent errors in credit risk, will be challenges.
April 28, 2009

Activist Webb proposes post-Minibond reforms

Hong Kong activist investor David Webb says structured products such as LehmanÆs Minibonds need uniform regulation and other measures to restore investor confidence.
October 20, 2008

More shorting, please!

Financiers have long extolled the virtues of short selling. Just because they are now receiving a taste of their own medicine is no reason for regulators to ban the practice.
September 21, 2008