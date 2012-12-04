Jame DiBiasio

The central bank is looking to ease foreign investors’ access to one of Asia’s most durable, but unknown, investment stories.
December 04, 2012
Not enough offshore RMB issuance? Income Partners works with investment banks to target potential issuers and build a tailored portfolio. Raymond Gui joins from CCBI to run the new portfolio.
November 17, 2010
Last night in Hong Kong, Charles Evans of the Federal Reserve and colleagues from the Bank of England and Bank of Japan discussed the challenges central bankers face as pressure builds for them to preempt the next financial crisis.
March 30, 2010
Domestically there are concerns about creditor protection, while overseas there is wariness towards hedge funds but more interest in private equity.
November 16, 2009
One of the regionÆs most experienced hands at electronic trading joins Macquarie Securities.
November 02, 2009
Charles Dumas says things in the United States are moving roughly in the right direction; pity about China.
May 03, 2009
But getting the right structure for fund liquidity to match the underlying assets, and avoiding recent errors in credit risk, will be challenges.
April 28, 2009
Hong Kong activist investor David Webb says structured products such as LehmanÆs Minibonds need uniform regulation and other measures to restore investor confidence.
October 20, 2008
ôI would have liked to have given it an A+,ö says Morgan Stanley AsiaÆs chairman, ôbut it deals with issues sub-optimally.ö
September 29, 2008
Financiers have long extolled the virtues of short selling. Just because they are now receiving a taste of their own medicine is no reason for regulators to ban the practice.
September 21, 2008
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