Jame DiBiasio

Jame provides editorial direction for AsianInvestor, FinanceAsia and The Corporate Treasurer. He is the founding editor of AsianInvestor, which was established in 2000. He also served as managing editor of FinanceAsia from 2000 to 2003. He previously served as a reporter at Institutional Investor Newsletters in New York and in Hong Kong, where he was named bureau chief. Jame graduated from American University and Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies. He is the author of The Story of Angkor and the novel Gaijin Cowgirl.