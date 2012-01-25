Ivan Zhang

Beryl Chu, executive vice-president at DHR International, discusses the challenges of staffing China's private equity boom.
January 25, 2012
The US is heading for a slow and gradual recovery rather than a Japanese-style lost decade, and it will once again lead G3 growth in 2012, say strategists.
January 17, 2012
A costly breakup of the eurozone is unlikely, according to Societe Generale, but there are also no quick solutions to turn the situation around.
January 11, 2012
HSBC's global economic outlook focuses on the positive, stressing the attractiveness of corporate credit and Asian equities.
January 08, 2012
Singapore, Shanghai and Sydney are the most attractive destinations for investment, according to a new survey, but sentiment is cautious overall.
December 14, 2011
Thanks to capital constraints elsewhere, China's private equity industry is still growing rapidly.
December 13, 2011
Goldman Sachs says the gap between investor sentiment and earnings in China is the biggest it has been in more than a decade.
December 11, 2011
The UK's credit crunch and a shortage of new homes are driving up home prices in London and may offer opportunities for investors in Asia, according to property fund manager Cordea Savills.
December 06, 2011
Analysts agree that Asian bonds offer good value to investors thanks to the region's strong economic fundamentals and low corporate default rates.
December 04, 2011
The Credit Agricole Securities' analyst is worried about the lack of reform in the banking industry.
November 23, 2011
