Ivan Zhang

US economy will not suffer lost decade

The US is heading for a slow and gradual recovery rather than a Japanese-style lost decade, and it will once again lead G3 growth in 2012, say strategists.
January 17, 2012

No quick fix for euro, says SocGen

A costly breakup of the eurozone is unlikely, according to Societe Generale, but there are also no quick solutions to turn the situation around.
January 11, 2012

China is oversold, says Goldman

Goldman Sachs says the gap between investor sentiment and earnings in China is the biggest it has been in more than a decade.
December 11, 2011

Distressed UK property market offers opportunities

The UK's credit crunch and a shortage of new homes are driving up home prices in London and may offer opportunities for investors in Asia, according to property fund manager Cordea Savills.
December 06, 2011

Asia's bond markets offer value

Analysts agree that Asian bonds offer good value to investors thanks to the region's strong economic fundamentals and low corporate default rates.
December 04, 2011