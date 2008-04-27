Howard Winn

HSH Nordbank looks to expand in Asia

The head of Asia transportation at HSH Nordbank talks about aviation and logistics and explains why the bank is so enthusiastic about this region.
March 25, 2008

Higher finance costs harm shipping industry

Tighter lending policies will make it more expensive for shipping companies to raise the $300 billion of debt needed to fund outstanding orders for new ships. Some predict borrowers will be able to raise only half this amount.
March 09, 2008

Fear of flying to Europe

Compared to road transport, carbon emissions from aviation are relatively low, but the airline industry could pay dearly for the right to emit greenhouse gases unless it can settle on a global offset scheme.
March 02, 2008

Hong KongÆs embarrassing riches

The Hong Kong government announces a $14.8 billion budget surplus raising questions about its lack of spending on health and social welfare.
February 27, 2008

Nordbank finances luxury train in China

HSH Nordbank is providing financing with a maturity of 8.5 years for three custom-made trains that will run over the worldÆs highest railway.
February 26, 2008