Howard Winn

Expect Taiwan to forge closer ties with China now that Ma Ying-jeou is president û and that should lead to an economic boom.
April 27, 2008
The head of Asia transportation at HSH Nordbank talks about aviation and logistics and explains why the bank is so enthusiastic about this region.
March 25, 2008
Jonathan Garner, managing director and head of global emerging markets equity strategy with Morgan Stanley, argues that emerging markets are increasingly decoupling from the US economy.
March 19, 2008
Weaker airlines will be forced to restructure and some will go out of business due to high oil prices and falling demand, according to UBS analysis.
March 11, 2008
Tighter lending policies will make it more expensive for shipping companies to raise the $300 billion of debt needed to fund outstanding orders for new ships. Some predict borrowers will be able to raise only half this amount.
March 09, 2008
Compared to road transport, carbon emissions from aviation are relatively low, but the airline industry could pay dearly for the right to emit greenhouse gases unless it can settle on a global offset scheme.
March 02, 2008
The Hong Kong government announces a $14.8 billion budget surplus raising questions about its lack of spending on health and social welfare.
February 27, 2008
HSH Nordbank is providing financing with a maturity of 8.5 years for three custom-made trains that will run over the worldÆs highest railway.
February 26, 2008
The Hong Kongûbased risk mitigation organisation has strengthened its intellectual property and brand protection capabilities in China by acquiring Thompson Market Services.
February 20, 2008
The chairman of the Bank of East Asia has bowed to public pressure and resigned from Hong KongÆs top policy-making body.
February 17, 2008
