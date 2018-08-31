Fay Fu

Fay Fu is FinanceAsia's China reporter. Prior to FA, Fay was Greater China reporter with MandateWire Asia of Financial Times for three years, covering institutional investors’ asset allocations across the region, macroeconomic matters, financial markets and asset management. In early years of her journalistic career, Fay used to work for Chinese news agencies. Fay is a double master degree holder, and a holder of certificate of lawyer qualification in mainland China.

