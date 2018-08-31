Fay Fu
Fay Fu is FinanceAsia's China reporter. Prior to FA, Fay was Greater China reporter with MandateWire Asia of Financial Times for three years, covering institutional investors’ asset allocations across the region, macroeconomic matters, financial markets and asset management. In early years of her journalistic career, Fay used to work for Chinese news agencies. Fay is a double master degree holder, and a holder of certificate of lawyer qualification in mainland China.
While China's consumers love e-payments, few contracts are sealed digitally. Start-ups are trying to change all that, and international investors are putting their money behind it.
August 31, 2018
Tencent has long dominated the attention of China's social media users with its all-encompassing app. A smaller player is pinning its hopes on Alibaba as it starts its fundraising.
August 29, 2018
Electric vehicles are the future, but don't count on profits in the short term. Why not invest where the real money is — in the multibillion dollar traditional auto space?
August 27, 2018
Chinese companies have experienced multiple setbacks with their outbound M&A and that is unlikely to change soon, but there is room for smaller deals.
August 21, 2018
Investors obviously have strong confidence in China’s pre-profit online healthcare sector. But even a leading player like AliHealth is striving hard for positive cash flows.
August 20, 2018
Elon Musk's US unicorn is drawing the wrong kind of headlines, but China's electric car startups set a breakneck fundraising pace. While Nio heads for an IPO, one rival is setting lofty targets.
August 16, 2018
Trade tension and the ZTE affair are holding back China's integrated circuit industry, already a decade behind the US. A major M&A deal could help change that.
August 15, 2018
China's "sharing economy" boom might have been over-sold, but specific sectors retain great potential. A $120m funding round offers clues on how to carve out a share of the office market.
August 13, 2018
The American supermarket giant is deepening its partnership with China's No.2 e-commerce player. It's a sign of things to come as traditional retailers look to play on the e-commerce battlefield.
August 09, 2018
Investors show faith in the Alibaba founder's golden touch as his Yunfeng Capital pulls off a lucrative funding round amid a wider downturn. E-commerce rival Suning is among the investors.
August 07, 2018
