Ernest Chan
Ernest Chan is an editorial intern at FinanceAsia, and a graduate of the JMSC at the University of Hong Kong.
As the new government begins to set out its policy priority, international investors set out their hopes and concerns. Will the momentum of foreign investment, especially from China, keep up?
May 17, 2018
China, Taiwan, Korea, and Japan could all have new central bank chiefs within months. The newcomers, or the incumbents if they stay, all face important policy challenges.
February 07, 2018
New worker-friendly labour policies and a generational shift offer steady stream of opportunities for PE funds as owners of SMEs become more receptive to selling.
January 18, 2018
Jointly responsible for Oaktree's global high-yield investment strategies, David Rosenberg talks about where he sees value and where he sees danger, both in the US and Asia.
November 22, 2017
Joseph Lau is followed by the likes of Li Ka-shing and the family behind the Chow Tai Fook empire as we run down the biggest dividend recipients from across the region.
September 24, 2017
Former Chinese Estates chairman Joseph Lau tops the list of biggest dividend recipients in the region after his property empire disposed of a series of assets.
September 21, 2017
A prominent investor in Asia equities talks about over-valuations in China’s VC scene as well as Asia’s potential for higher dividends.
August 01, 2017
The US investment bank has poached Bill Chu as part of its focus on capturing China deals. More hires in the offing.
July 31, 2017
Amit Dhawan, Rodney Lee move into two newly created roles to grow the US bank’s SME and digital banking services.
July 18, 2017
