Ernest Chan

Ernest Chan is an editorial intern at FinanceAsia, and a graduate of the JMSC at the University of Hong Kong.

Q&A: How Oaktree finds value in high yield

Jointly responsible for Oaktree's global high-yield investment strategies, David Rosenberg talks about where he sees value and where he sees danger, both in the US and Asia.
November 22, 2017

Rich list: HK property tycoons lead the way

Joseph Lau is followed by the likes of Li Ka-shing and the family behind the Chow Tai Fook empire as we run down the biggest dividend recipients from across the region.
September 24, 2017

Fugitive tycoon tops FinanceAsia's Rich List

Former Chinese Estates chairman Joseph Lau tops the list of biggest dividend recipients in the region after his property empire disposed of a series of assets.
September 21, 2017