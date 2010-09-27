Edward Russell is responsible for the Corporate Treasury News site, while also covering transaction banking, infrastructure and transportation for FinanceAsia. Prior to joining the magazine as a reporter in August 2008, he was associate editor of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai's journal Insight. Edward has worked as a freelance writer on a breadth of topics including aviation, infrastructure, business and investment, and trade. Edward graduated from George Washington University with degrees in international affairs (concentration in development economics) and geography.