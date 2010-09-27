Edward Russell

Senior Writer, Corporate Treasury News

Edward Russell is responsible for the Corporate Treasury News site, while also covering transaction banking, infrastructure and transportation for FinanceAsia. Prior to joining the magazine as a reporter in August 2008, he was associate editor of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai's journal Insight. Edward has worked as a freelance writer on a breadth of topics including aviation, infrastructure, business and investment, and trade. Edward graduated from George Washington University with degrees in international affairs (concentration in development economics) and geography.

The tug of war for Asia Inc's banking business

J.P. Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are the latest to try for a slice of Asia’s lucrative corporate banking pie, but with fierce competition, can they really succeed?
September 27, 2010

Centralised from the start

Most companies centralise their treasuries to save money after expanding, Pacific Andes did it from the get go.
September 20, 2010

The unlikely regional treasury of Actavis

Regional finance director Henryady Sudjana explains why the pharmaceutical company Actavis is implementing a centralised regional treasury in Indonesia.
July 05, 2010