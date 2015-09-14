Denise Wee

Denise Wee is a senior reporter at FinanceAsia covering companies, corporate M&A and loans. She previously covered G3 bonds at FinanceAsia, and prior to that, she was a senior reporter at capital markets publication IFR Asia, Thomson Reuters, based in Singapore. She has been a financial journalist for 10 years and has covered both equity and debt capital markets. She was also previously a writer at the business weekly The Edge, Singapore, where she spent stints on both the corporate and property desks. She has a BA (sociology) from Wesleyan University, Connecticut.

Nomura hires Lee amid Asia wealth build-out

Nomura hires Lee Chee Pin to head financial products & solutions for wealth management Asia ex-Japan as it seeks to cross-sell more structured products to rich clients.
September 01, 2015

Hong Kong DCM head Szekely leaves StanChart

Peter Szekely, head of debt capital markets for Hong Kong, resigns from the bank while ex-StanChart banker Tammy Leung joins Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
August 25, 2015

StanChart hires Tan to head Asean ultra HNWI

Standard Chartered appoints Enoch Tan as head of ultra high net business for Asean as Asia becomes home to the world's fastest growing population of super rich.
August 17, 2015