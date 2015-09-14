Denise Wee

Denise Wee is a senior reporter at FinanceAsia covering companies, corporate M&A and loans. She previously covered G3 bonds at FinanceAsia, and prior to that, she was a senior reporter at capital markets publication IFR Asia, Thomson Reuters, based in Singapore. She has been a financial journalist for 10 years and has covered both equity and debt capital markets. She was also previously a writer at the business weekly The Edge, Singapore, where she spent stints on both the corporate and property desks. She has a BA (sociology) from Wesleyan University, Connecticut.