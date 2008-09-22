David Wyss

US home prices: How low can they go?

Prices continue to plunge, but the US housing market doesn't appear to be turning around just yet, writes Standard & Poor's chief economist.
September 22, 2008

High commodity prices: The raw material for turmoil

The run-up in commodity prices highlights the vulnerability of many industries to rising energy and raw material costs, says S&P who predicts prices could continue to rise for another five years.
April 16, 2008