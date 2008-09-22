David Wyss

Prices continue to plunge, but the US housing market doesn't appear to be turning around just yet, writes Standard & Poor's chief economist.
September 22, 2008
The run-up in commodity prices highlights the vulnerability of many industries to rising energy and raw material costs, says S&P who predicts prices could continue to rise for another five years.
April 16, 2008
US economic growth will be within a forecasting error of recession for the next three quarters as the effective cost of capital remains high.
December 17, 2007
S&P chief economist examines the issues facing the new Fed chairman.
December 12, 2005
