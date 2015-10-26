Dave Lore
Dave Lore has worked as a news editor and writer in Northeast Asia since the early 1990s. He served as Shanghai bureau chief for an industry-specific news and information service (2009-2014) before joining FinanceAsia as digital editor.
The boutique Chinese investment bank reckons it can secure mandates from overseas-listed Chinese firms keen to return home, but with IPOs still suspended it will be a hard sell.
October 26, 2015
Allen will wear two hats for the US bank, becoming head of investment banking whilst remaining head of general industries and financial sponsors.
October 14, 2015
The French bank has identified infrastructure finance as a growth area for the franchise and reckons the advisory will complement existing resources and energy teams in Sydney.
October 06, 2015
The US law firm has hired capital markets lawyer Du Yilong, a former executive director with Goldman Sachs.
October 05, 2015
Linklaters' Jini Lee joins Ashurst as a partner of the firm's securities and derivitives group.
October 02, 2015
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority confirmed that cyber thugs are using sophisticated and commonplace means to breach financial institutions' firewalls with increasing regularity.
September 25, 2015
Targeting profitable foreign firms operating in China at a time of slowing economic growth seems counterproductive and is a reversal from the past.
September 20, 2015
The US private equity firm's third Japan buyout fund closed after a protracted fundraising exercise that saw it enlist new and existing investors.
September 17, 2015
The UK bank woos away former JP Morgan banker Duncan Hogg to head mergers and acquisitions, in line with the build-out of its investment banking division Down Under.
September 02, 2015
The Japanese broker has named John Goff head of global markets structuring amid a wider reshuffle of roles within the bank's structured products business.
August 10, 2015
loop
Click to Skip Ad
Continue to site
in 10 second(s)