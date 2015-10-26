Dave Lore

Dave Lore has worked as a news editor and writer in Northeast Asia since the early 1990s. He served as Shanghai bureau chief for an industry-specific news and information service (2009-2014) before joining FinanceAsia as digital editor.

Renaissance bets on restart of take-private trend

The boutique Chinese investment bank reckons it can secure mandates from overseas-listed Chinese firms keen to return home, but with IPOs still suspended it will be a hard sell.
October 26, 2015

Citi's Aidan Allen to head Aussie IB

Allen will wear two hats for the US bank, becoming head of investment banking whilst remaining head of general industries and financial sponsors.
October 14, 2015

SocGen sets up Aussie infrastructure advisory

The French bank has identified infrastructure finance as a growth area for the franchise and reckons the advisory will complement existing resources and energy teams in Sydney.
October 06, 2015

Cyber attacks on Hong Kong banks escalate

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority confirmed that cyber thugs are using sophisticated and commonplace means to breach financial institutions' firewalls with increasing regularity.
September 25, 2015

International firms catch flak in China

Targeting profitable foreign firms operating in China at a time of slowing economic growth seems counterproductive and is a reversal from the past.
September 20, 2015

Barclays names Hogg Aussie M&A head

The UK bank woos away former JP Morgan banker Duncan Hogg to head mergers and acquisitions, in line with the build-out of its investment banking division Down Under.
September 02, 2015