Dan Slater

The election in Japan is not going to make China feel that democracy can solve its problems.
August 30, 2009
Behemoths like NEC Electronics and Hitachi are trying to find new ways to survive, but cost cutting has its limits.
August 02, 2009
Ex-Lehman bankers boost global trading, but personnel expenses drag down investment banking as Nomura finally returns to the black.
July 29, 2009
Populist policies could be just the thing to stimulate the economy, if the Democratic Party of Japan wins the August election.
July 23, 2009
Yet another Japanese mega-bank succeeds in raising capital, despite a bumpy ride.
July 16, 2009
There are clear signs of change in Japan Inc as bitter rivals discuss a merger.
July 14, 2009
After a long period of uninterrupted losses, Japan's real estate investment trusts are recovering û somewhat.
July 02, 2009
Recent catastrophic developments in Japan's economy cast doubts over his liberal policies.
June 29, 2009
The US bank is punished for inadequate internal controls in the third such disciplinary action since 2001.
June 28, 2009
The Japanese megabank raises $8.2 billion and boosts its capital ratios following the Nikko Cordial Securities acquisition and losses in the past financial year.
June 15, 2009
