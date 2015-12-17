Dan Bland

China’s bank capital conundrum

A recent Basel announcement means China’s banks must raise billions in capital in the coming years. It should be manageable but support from foreign investors is far from assured.
December 17, 2015

Catering to Asia’s bank capital appetite

The perpetual tier-1 bond issue by Julius Baer in mid-November marks the latest example of European banks seeking Asian investor support to secure cornerstone capital bond issues.
November 30, 2015

India seen as last BRIC standing

Analysts and arrangers increasingly bullish on rupee-denominated bonds judging by the mood at FinanceAsia's latest Annual Borrowers and Investors Forum in Singapore.
October 29, 2015