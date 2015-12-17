A recent Basel announcement means China’s banks must raise billions in capital in the coming years. It should be manageable but support from foreign investors is far from assured.
December 17, 2015
The perpetual tier-1 bond issue by Julius Baer in mid-November marks the latest example of European banks seeking Asian investor support to secure cornerstone capital bond issues.
November 30, 2015
BEA tier-1 capital bond saves bank from a deteriorating capital base built on outdated standards.
November 25, 2015
Swiss wealth manager completes the first AT1 issue by a foreign bank in Singapore dollars.
November 12, 2015
Peter Szekely, StanChart's former head of debt capital markets, Hong Kong, has taken up a role with ANZ as its head of specialty funds, Asia
November 11, 2015
Analysts and arrangers increasingly bullish on rupee-denominated bonds judging by the mood at FinanceAsia's latest Annual Borrowers and Investors Forum in Singapore.
October 29, 2015
The Corporate Treasurer and FinanceAsia's 5th Annual Corporate Treasury & CFO Summit - Philippines at the Raffles and Fairmont Makati in Manila in August.
August 28, 2013
