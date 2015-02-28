Chris Dodd

The country is seeking $7 billion from foreign investors to upgrade its ports network, potentially a lucrative opportunity.
February 28, 2015
Standard Chartered’s CEO Peter Sands and Asia CEO Jaspal Bindra are leaving the UK bank amid a broader management shake-up.
February 26, 2015
John Tsang Chun-Wah, financial secretary, outlines measures in the city's budget to boost the competitiveness of its financial services industry.
February 25, 2015
Owners of Hong Kong-based companies with mainland assets will now face greater scrutiny and liability if they wish to sell them.
February 23, 2015
Jakob Friis Sorensen, president director of Maersk Line Indonesia, talks to FinanceAsia about the vital expansion of the country's ports.
February 22, 2015
Sadia Ricke replaces industry veteran Ashley Wilkins, who is taking up an as-yet undisclosed role within the bank.
February 02, 2015
Chris Bayliss named as head of personal segments and Anders Carlstrom appointed head of digital banking.
February 02, 2015
U Chen Hock, who spent 30 years with HSBC, will be responsible for local and regional operations at the Malaysian bank.
February 01, 2015
Aaron Russell-Davison replaces Henrik Raber, who was promoted to global head of capital markets in August. Both remain in Singapore.
January 29, 2015
US investment bank opens office run by industry veterans as Australian markets deal with falling commodity prices and growing economic uncertainty.
January 27, 2015
