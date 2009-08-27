Chloe Shea

In sync with CPI findings, the FinanceAsia inflation index suggests it's mostly good news as the recession results in marginal deflation.
August 27, 2009
Analysis by PwC suggests China domestic and outbound M&A activity is back on track, but inbound investment in China will only recover by 2011.
July 28, 2009
The US investment bank believes the worst is over for China, Taiwan and Korea and is bullish on other Asian emerging markets as well.
July 20, 2009
