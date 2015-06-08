Chien Mi Wong

Chien Mi Wong is a G3 fixed income reporter at FinanceAsia. Prior to joining Haymarket, she was an associate reporter at capital markets publication Asiamoney covering North Asia fixed income and cash management, also based in Hong Kong. She had her first taste of financial journalism at Bloomberg, where she was an emerging market bonds and foreign exchange print news intern based in Singapore. A Malaysian national, Chien holds a Masters of Journalism from Hong Kong University and a BSc in Economics and Finance from Bristol University, UK. Chien can be contacted at chienmi.wong@haymarket.asia.