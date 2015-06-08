Chien Mi Wong

Chien Mi Wong is a G3 fixed income reporter at FinanceAsia. Prior to joining Haymarket, she was an associate reporter at capital markets publication Asiamoney covering North Asia fixed income and cash management, also based in Hong Kong. She had her first taste of financial journalism at Bloomberg, where she was an emerging market bonds and foreign exchange print news intern based in Singapore. A Malaysian national, Chien holds a Masters of Journalism from Hong Kong University and a BSc in Economics and Finance from Bristol University, UK. Chien can be contacted at chienmi.wong@haymarket.asia.

Sukuks rise as pillars of global finance

Malaysia leads the charge in promoting wider distribution of the Islamic bonds, with US investors starting to feature more prominently in allocations.
June 08, 2015

Indonesia sells landmark $2b sukuk

The Southeast Asian nation prices the largest single-tranche Islamic bond ever despite volatile market conditions, obtaining a total order book of $6.8b.
May 22, 2015

Shanghai Electric stuns with €600m bond

Chinese power generation firm debuts its first euro-denominated offering, upsizing it from an initial €500 million as yield-hungry European investors clamour for the notes.
May 20, 2015

China's hot dollar bond streak continues

China Aoyuan Property, ICBC and Beijing State-Owned Assets Management sold dollar bonds as year-to-date mainland debt volumes rise to new heights.
May 18, 2015

UBS joins formosa bond bonanza

Taiwan’s formosa market is attracting European borrowers thanks to the island’s friendlier regulatory environment, with UBS raising two bonds in just over two weeks.
May 15, 2015

TDBM's $500m bond ends three-year drought

Order books exceed $2.3 billion for Mongolian trade development bank's $500 million offering, signaling global investors’ thirst for frontier market assets.
May 13, 2015

Rate cuts spur China dollar bond rush

Chinese phone equipment maker Huawei, property developer Agile and clean energy firm China General Nuclear Power collectively raise $2.1 billion in bond finance.
May 12, 2015

China Merchants sells $500m bond

The Chinese bank prices the instrument inside its existing bond curve, obtaining an order book in excess of $2.5 billion despite rising US Treasury yields.
May 08, 2015