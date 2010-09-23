Cate Rocchi

The government is more concerned with the short-term expansion of its stock market in the face of competition from Shanghai, says the Asian Corporate Governance Association.
September 23, 2010
The Swiss bank wants to facilitate trade between iron ore buyers and sellers and steel producers, as well as, in the future, financial institutions.
August 25, 2010
European and US private-equity firms may be looking to Asia to raise funds, but the sector remains under pressure globally, according to a survey.
May 17, 2010
