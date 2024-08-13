Bianca Reyes

The Chinese vehicle chip firm made its debut on the HKEX amid market instability, and saw a slump in its share price.
August 13, 2024
The private banking firm is opening new doors to growing Indian market opportunities for Indians living overseas.
August 13, 2024
Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management has bought a 50% stake in the student accommodation manager from Citiplan, which continues to own the remaining 50% in a JV.
August 06, 2024
The new environmental futures’ contracts are designed to support liquidity amid the energy transition to net zero.
July 30, 2024
Lawrence Goh to take on head of group technology and operations with Susan Hwee to become new head of group retail, replacing retiring Eddie Khoo who is joining UOB Vietnam as a senior adviser.
July 25, 2024
Pump-and-dump scheme leads to highest sentence yet for market manipulation crime in the SAR after a SFC investigation.
July 23, 2024
