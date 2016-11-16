Bai Wen

Rich list: HK, China dominate top 10

New World Development and Chow Tai Fook tycoon Cheng Yu Yung, who died in September, edges out Li Ka-shing as property billionaires dominate our top 10.
November 14, 2016

The Rich List: Finance dominates, IT rises

In Hong Kong and China, the financial industry - including property - is the main source of tycoon wealth. In India, however, new sectors are on the rise.
November 14, 2016

Rich List: Indonesia's above-ground treasures

Indonesia's family fortunes haven't necessarily sprung from its abundant natural resources but from the goods and services sector catering to a burgeoning consumer class.
October 29, 2015

Rich List: India moguls find ally in Modi

Family-owned conglomerates like Tata and Mittal continue to expand holdings on the back of policy support courtesy of business-friendly Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
October 28, 2015

Rich List: Hong Kong, Macau tycoon territory

If Warren Buffet is the Oracle of Omaha, Li Kai-shing is the Sage of South China. And Li's dynasy extends well beyond the region; the tycoon recently acquired a telecom in the EU.
October 26, 2015