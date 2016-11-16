From Indonesia to Taiwan, tycoons continue to reap the benefits of empires that span the region even as they face new threats at home and abroad.
November 16, 2016
New World Development and Chow Tai Fook tycoon Cheng Yu Yung, who died in September, edges out Li Ka-shing as property billionaires dominate our top 10.
November 14, 2016
In Hong Kong and China, the financial industry - including property - is the main source of tycoon wealth. In India, however, new sectors are on the rise.
November 14, 2016
Li Ka-shing has dominated FinanceAsia's list of Asia's wealthiest, as measured by dividend income, since its inception. Not any more.
November 13, 2016
Indonesia's family fortunes haven't necessarily sprung from its abundant natural resources but from the goods and services sector catering to a burgeoning consumer class.
October 29, 2015
Family-owned conglomerates like Tata and Mittal continue to expand holdings on the back of policy support courtesy of business-friendly Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
October 28, 2015
If Warren Buffet is the Oracle of Omaha, Li Kai-shing is the Sage of South China. And Li's dynasy extends well beyond the region; the tycoon recently acquired a telecom in the EU.
October 26, 2015
China's has generated fortunes at a rate that is the envy of the developed and emerging worlds, much of it produced by far-sighted digital entrepreneurs.
October 26, 2015
