Arun Subramaniam

India’s crisis of confidence

Capital-starved India sends its money abroad, not just as laundered cash but as foreign direct investment. What could be more absurd?
August 22, 2012

Why niche banking matters

The Shriram group has succeeded by taking credit to its last mile, where commercial banks typically fear to tread.
May 11, 2011

Investing in the poor in India

The success of India’s first microfinance IPO opens a new frontier for investors in micro financial services.
August 22, 2010

Bhopal -- a wasted opportunity

Twenty-five years after the Bhopal gas tragedy, the world is no wiser about the safe management of hazardous technologies.
June 17, 2010

An elusive private equity opportunity

Private equity could play an important role in India's fast-growing financial services market, if only the government would allow it more room.
June 13, 2010

More funding, please

India has become the world's biggest market for project finance, but it still needs more money.
April 20, 2010