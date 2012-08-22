Arun Subramaniam

Capital-starved India sends its money abroad, not just as laundered cash but as foreign direct investment. What could be more absurd?
August 22, 2012
It helps to keep a cool head when building large projects in a notoriously fickle environment.
July 25, 2011
The Shriram group has succeeded by taking credit to its last mile, where commercial banks typically fear to tread.
May 11, 2011
The success of India’s first microfinance IPO opens a new frontier for investors in micro financial services.
August 22, 2010
The deal is 13.7 times subscribed and prices at the top of the range as SKS attracts investors interested in loans to the poor.
August 03, 2010
Twenty-five years after the Bhopal gas tragedy, the world is no wiser about the safe management of hazardous technologies.
June 17, 2010
Private equity could play an important role in India's fast-growing financial services market, if only the government would allow it more room.
June 13, 2010
India has become the world's biggest market for project finance, but it still needs more money.
April 20, 2010
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