Anita Lam

Asia's private banks hope for soft landing

Misery for relationship managers as their banks face increasing pressure from regulations that hamper their flexibility — while clients take a step back from the markets.
November 08, 2016

StanChart in cross-hairs as HK IPO hunt widens

The bank is the latest ensnared in a widening investigation by Hong Kong’s regulator, which is clamping down on shoddy work by IPO sponsors. The problem appears to go back to its role in the 2009 listing of China Forestry.
November 01, 2016

Northstar bids for Innovalues

The private-equity firm joins a trend of targeting Asian precision manufacturers servicing the transport sector.
October 26, 2016

Yili milks success with bid for rival

China’s largest diary producer Yili Group is planning to buy a stake in a Hong Kong-listed rival for around $680 million, doubling down on a high-growth sector that has been beset by multiple scandals.
October 24, 2016

China asset injections: 'golden age is gone'

Huaneng Power International, a Hong Kong-listed power producer, has become the latest company to buy assets from its parents. But investors are starting to fear that Chinese asset injections may be mispriced.
October 17, 2016