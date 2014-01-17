Anette Jönsson

Anette Jönsson has been with FinanceAsia since January 2006 and is responsible for covering equity capital markets. She started her financial journalism career with Dow Jones Newswires in London in late 1994, and spent a total of eight years as a correspondent with that company, also working in Stockholm and Hong Kong. Before joining FA she spent a year in Taiwan studying Mandarin and worked as the markets editor for the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong. A Swedish national, Anette studied journalism at Mid-Sweden University and English at Stockholm University.