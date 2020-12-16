Wider adoption of crypto-currencies 'inevitable,' says Bybit CEO

As Bitcoin looks all set to end 2020 with its best annual performance in three years, Ben Zhou appears to be in no doubt where it is headed next. Up and beyond, according to the co-founder and chief executive of Bybit, a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange that ranks among the world’s five largest marketplaces for the assets.

Bitcoin, the most popular among cryptocurrencies, has repeatedly hit record highs this year, topping $20,000 for the first time on Wednesday. It has surged more than 180% in the year to date, a stunning performance that easily trounces that of traditional asset classes.

Having catapulted Bybit into a platform with more...