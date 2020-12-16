Crypto-currencies

Wider adoption of crypto-currencies 'inevitable,' says Bybit CEO

Bybit’s founder and CEO Ben Zhou elaborates in an interview on his bullish outlook for crypto-currencies and why mass adoption might just be around the corner.
December 16, 2020

As Bitcoin looks all set to end 2020 with its best annual performance in three years, Ben Zhou appears to be in no doubt where it is headed next. Up and beyond, according to the co-founder and chief executive of Bybit, a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange that ranks among the world’s five largest marketplaces for the assets.

Bitcoin, the most popular among cryptocurrencies, has repeatedly hit record highs this year, topping $20,000 for the first time on Wednesday. It has surged more than 180% in the year to date, a stunning performance that easily trounces that of traditional asset classes.

Having catapulted Bybit into a platform with more...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222