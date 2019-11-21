Artificial intelligence

Why it may not be long before AI is applied on IPO allocations

Artificial intelligence is more than capable of handling one of the most important tasks in equity capital markets. Here we explain why.
November 21, 2019

Investment bankers are fond of saying that the task of pricing and allocating an initial public offering “is more art than science”. It's also often surmised that artificial intelligence won't be able to find success in art because it will never be able to replicate human creativity.

That might be wishful thinking, but assuming it's true, does that mean that AI can never replace the role of bankers in IPO pricing and allocation

The answer is probably not.

Capital markets and investment banking are driven by data and data is growing at a massive pace. This suggests that the industry is poised to...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222