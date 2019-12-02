Why investors are demanding clearer PE governance

Most Asia Pacific private equity fund investors want general partners GPs to be more transparent about portfolio companies, with just 39% backing the need for confidentiality.

That was a key finding of a survey by private equity company Coller Capital, released on December 2.

The biannual Global Private Equity Barometer polled 113 private equity fund investors, including pension funds, bank or asset managers and insurers, with 22% being based in Asia Pacific.

“A small majority of both European and Asia-Pacific LPs take the view that the balance between confidentiality and greater transparency needs to tilt towards greater transparency 56% and 61% of LPs...