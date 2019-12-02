Private equity

Why investors are demanding clearer PE governance

Asset owners want private equity fund’s portfolio companies to be more transparent, and expect more variations in fund terms, the latest survey by Coller Capital shows.
December 02, 2019

Most Asia Pacific private equity fund investors want general partners GPs to be more transparent about portfolio companies, with just 39% backing the need for confidentiality.

That was a key finding of a survey by private equity company Coller Capital, released on December 2.

The biannual Global Private Equity Barometer polled 113 private equity fund investors, including pension funds, bank or asset managers and insurers, with 22% being based in Asia Pacific.

“A small majority of both European and Asia-Pacific LPs take the view that the balance between confidentiality and greater transparency needs to tilt towards greater transparency 56% and 61% of LPs...

