White & Case expands M&A practice with partner hire

US-headquartered law firm White Case has announced its appointment of Sayak Maity pictured as a partner within its Global Mergers Acquisitions practice, effective December 1.

Maity was most recently a partner at Mumbai-headquartered law firm AZB Partners, where it is understood that he was based in Mumbai. A spokesperson for White Case confirmed that his new role involved relocation to Singapore.

Maity’s addition will enable White Case to respond to high demand for India related legal expertise and experience in cross-border MA across Asia Pacific, EMEA and the Americas, said John Reiss, head of the Global Mergers Acquisitions practice, in the announcement.

