White & Case boosts Japanese private equity offering

Naoya Shiota joins the firm’s Tokyo office as global M&A partner.
October 12, 2021

US-headquartered law firm White Case has appointed Naoya Shiota as a partner within its Global Mergers Acquisitions practice, effective October 1.

Based in Tokyo, Shiota reports to John Reiss, partner and head of the Global Mergers Acquisitions practice, who works for the firm in New York.

Shiota’s appointment strengthens the law firm’s capabilities in Japan, where Reiss said they are witnessing strong demand for private equity MA legal services.

“That is only going to increase in the years ahead as leading private equity firms establish and expand their Tokyo offices and need experienced legal advisors on-the-ground with global capabilities,” he added in...

