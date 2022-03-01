White & Case adds to project development and finance practice in Tokyo

The firm will leverage new partner Kristian Bradshaw’s experience advising on traditional and renewable energy projects.
Kristian Bradshaw
Kristian Bradshaw
March 01, 2022

US-headquartered law firm, White Case announced today the appointment of Kristian Bradshaw as local partner within its Project Development and Finance practice, based in Tokyo.

“The energy transition is creating long-term opportunities for outbound and inbound project development and finance, and energy MA transactions, particularly in connection with renewable energy projects and emerging technologies, such as hydrogen and decarbonisation technologies, such as carbon capture and storage,” said Tokyo-based White Case partner Paul Harrison, in the announcement.

His appointment is effective March 1, a spokesperson for the firm told FinanceAsia, declining to confirm the size of the practice following Bradshaw’s appointment. The spokesperson added...

