Week in review

The bitter taste of Luckin Coffee, Equity investors want profits now; Kazakhstan’s political debt

FinanceAsia’s weekly editorial highlights our unique capital markets news from the past week and places them in context of the bigger picture for the months ahead. We welcome your comments and criticisms. Enjoy the Easter break.
April 10, 2020

From the editor’s desk, April 10, 2020.

Luckin Coffee’s share price dropped more than 80% last week after findings from an internal investigation concluded that the group had inflated sales figures for the better part of 2019. The implications for not only the company, but the Chinese ADR universe, are outlined in Carol Huang’s “Luckin Coffee fraud has big implications for Chinese issuers,” arguing that besides the securities regulator, investors too need to reevaluate their risk appetite and require better tools to achieve it.

Knowing this, the Luckin fallout could discourage similar Chinese private companies from going public. The benefits of keeping a closed book may outweigh...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222