Sidley Austin expands private equity capabilities in Singapore

Daniel Lindsey joins from rival firm, Goodwin Procter, relocating from Hong Kong.
July 19, 2022

US-headquartered law firm, Sidley Austin, has announced the hire of Daniel Lindsey as a partner within its Global Finance group, to focus on financial sponsor mandates alongside the Private Equity PE team.

Lindsey relocated from Hong Kong to Singapore for the role, which began on July 8.

“The private capital market in the Asia Pacific region continues to experience incredible growth and we have seen a number of funds increase their Asia presence,” Charlie Wilson, head of the firm’s MA and Private Equity group in APAC, and co-managing partner of the Singapore office, told FinanceAsia.

“We believe our experience...

