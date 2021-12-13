Sidley Austin appoints new China corporate and finance partner

US-headquartered global law firm Sidley Austin has announced the appointment of Steven Hsu as a partner in its China corporate and finance group, effective December 13

Based in Hong Kong, Hsu reports to the head of Sidley Austin’s China corporate and finance practice, Constance Choy, a spokesperson told FinanceAsia Choy is a member of the firm’s management and executive committees and is the managing partner of the Hong Kong office, the spokesperson added

Hsu was most recently a counsel in the corporate and M&A practice at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer His experience includes advising leading People's Republic of China (PRC) companies on Hong Kong and US initial public offerings (IPOs) across technology,...