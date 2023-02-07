Sidley Austin appoints corporate partner

US-headquartered Sidley Austin has announced the appointment of Stephanie Chan as partner within its China Corporate and Finance practice, based in Hong Kong. Chan joins from Reed Smith Richards Butler, where she was a partner in the Litigation & Dispute Resolution practice. Her appointment is effective February 1.

Chan focusses on advising multinational and Chinese corporates on commercial disputes, particularly cross-border contractual, joint venture and shareholder disputes; fraud; enforcement of securities; and debt recovery.

The firm expects to advise more clients in this area following Chan’s addition, a spokesperson told FinanceAsia.

Chan’s work has also involved advising firms on regulatory investigations by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), and Commercial Crime Bureau. She has worked with firms across financial services, mining, real estate, entertainment, energy, and manufacturing.

The spokesperson declined to comment on the size of the China Corporate and Finance team in Hong Kong following her addition.

According to the release, the firm hires approximately 190 lawyers across six offices in the region, notably Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo, and generates close to $3 billion in revenue globally. In December 2021, the firm poached Steven Hsu from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer to join the practice in Hong Kong.

Constance Choy, APAC managing partner for Sidley Austin, said in the announcement: “Given market conditions we are seeing increased activity in our regulatory and enforcement practice, and Stephanie will be instrumental in serving our clients that look to us to provide counsel in these very complex and sensitive matters.”

In July last year, the firm expanded its private equity capabilities in Singapore with the appointment of Daniel Lindsey as a partner.