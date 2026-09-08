SET amends listing criteria for tech firms

The reforms for Thai and foreign firms are aimed at 10 industry groups, including advanced healthcare, next-generation automotive and smart electronics.
September 08, 2026

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has amended its listing criteria as it seeks to attract more tech and foreign firms. 

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