IPOs in Asia

Roundup: Chinese IPOs continue to drive Asian stock markets

Alibaba came back to Asia in November and dominated the equity landscape. But people are now starting to ask what markets next year are going to look like.
December 08, 2019

We might see a few more Chinese high-tech companies go public in 2020, riding on the momentum of the tech investment at the year-end. 

Alibaba finally made its debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on November 26, with a hefty 42 times oversubscription rate for the retail tranche of its $11.2 billion issue.

State-owned Postal Savings Bank of China also completed its Shanghai listing on Tuesday, as institutional investors subscribed to Rmb1.3 trillion $184 billion worth of shares and retail investors bought Rmb7 billion of the $4 billion issue.

By size, these two Chinese companies topped the IPO deal list in...

