Roundup: Chinese IPOs continue to drive Asian stock markets

We might see a few more Chinese high-tech companies go public in 2020, riding on the momentum of the tech investment at the year-end.

Alibaba finally made its debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on November 26, with a hefty 42 times oversubscription rate for the retail tranche of its $11.2 billion issue.

State-owned Postal Savings Bank of China also completed its Shanghai listing on Tuesday, as institutional investors subscribed to Rmb1.3 trillion $184 billion worth of shares and retail investors bought Rmb7 billion of the $4 billion issue.

By size, these two Chinese companies topped the IPO deal list in...