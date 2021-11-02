Regulatory uncertainty prompts Chinese firms to rethink listing plans

Regulatory uncertainty is prompting Chinese firms to delist from US stock exchanges, a new report published Tuesday October 26 suggests.

The report found that seven Chinese firms with a total implied equity value of around $3.8 billion delisted from American exchanges within the first eight months of 2021, with the total market capitalisation of pending take-private deals of US-listed Chinese companies amounting to over $12 billion as of August 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, 51 initial public offerings IPOs of Chinese companies in Hong Kong raised approximately $19 billion during the same period. This comes on the back of 92 companies raising $28.1 billion on the Hong...