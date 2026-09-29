Philippines auctions retail bonds

The treasury has raised over $1bn in one day for the two and a half year offering.
September 29, 2026

The Philippines treasury has raised PHP84.9 billion ($1.36 billion), as of September 29 report, from a two and a half year retail bond offering. 

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].