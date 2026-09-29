Philippines auctions retail bonds

The Philippines treasury has raised PHP84.9 billion ($1.36 billion), as of September 29 report, from a two and a half year retail bond offering.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
The Philippines treasury has raised PHP84.9 billion ($1.36 billion), as of September 29 report, from a two and a half year retail bond offering.
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