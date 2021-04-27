PEOPLE MOVES: Crédit Agricole CIB names HK CEO; and more

Crédit Agricole CIB appoints new head of Hong Kong business; Natixis expands global markets capabilities in Asia Pacific; and Cooley adds capital markets partner in Beijing.
April 27, 2021

Crédit Agricole CIB has appointed Edouard O’Neill as its chief executive officer for the Hong Kong branch and head of structured finance for Asia.

In this dual role, he will lead the overall business development and strategy of the bank’s local commercial franchise, as well as further develop its structured finance activities across the region.

After joining Crédit Agricole CIB in 2015, O’Neill has been global head of acquisition finance advisory since 2019.


Natixis has announced six new appointments in its global markets team in Asia Pacific, directly supporting the growth ambition of its corporate and investment banking business in the region....

