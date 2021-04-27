PEOPLE MOVES: Crédit Agricole CIB names HK CEO; and more

Crédit Agricole CIB has appointed Edouard O’Neill as its chief executive officer for the Hong Kong branch and head of structured finance for Asia.

In this dual role, he will lead the overall business development and strategy of the bank’s local commercial franchise, as well as further develop its structured finance activities across the region.

After joining Crédit Agricole CIB in 2015, O’Neill has been global head of acquisition finance advisory since 2019.



