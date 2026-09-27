Mitsubishi expands investment in Ayala

Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation (Mitsubishi) has agreed to invest PHP 44.5 billion (around $710 million) into Philippines’ Ayala Corporation (Ayala).
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Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation (Mitsubishi) has agreed to invest PHP 44.5 billion (around $710 million) into Philippines’ Ayala Corporation (Ayala).
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