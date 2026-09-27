Mitsubishi expands investment in Ayala

The Japanese firm will invest $700m into the Philippines conglomerate as the two entities eye growth in infrastructure, energy, real estate, digital technologies, mobility and logistics.
September 27, 2026

Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation (Mitsubishi) has agreed to invest PHP 44.5 billion (around $710 million) into Philippines’ Ayala Corporation (Ayala).

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