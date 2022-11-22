Mayer Brown makes five promotions in Hong Kong

Mayer Brown has announced the appointment of four partners and one counsel in Hong Kong, as part of 53 promotions globally. They take effect from January 1, 2023.

The firm remains “excited” about the opportunities in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area (GBA) as well as mainland China, as the region continues to open-up following the pandemic, Richard Stock, Mayer Brown partner told FinanceAsia. Stock is co-leader of the firm’s banking and finance practice and leader of the asset finance team.

Those ascending to partnership in Hong Kong include: Angie Chan, current senior associate within the firm’s banking and finance practice; Jason Leung, a senior associate within the litigation and dispute resolution team; Carolin Rost, a counsel within legal risk management; and Raymond Yang, a counsel within the litigation and dispute resolution team.

“Angie Chan's promotion demonstrates our continued belief in, and commitment to, Hong Kong's role as a leading global financial centre. She is a tri-lingual lawyer with many years of experience advising a broad range of domestic and international institutions on their structured lending transactions,” Stock said.

Meanwhile, Jane Man was promoted from senior associate to counsel within the banking and finance practice.

Man advises investors and firms involved in airline and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), on commercial contracts in the aviation space. She is particularly experienced in advising on long-term maintenance arrangements involving complex service contracts, Stock added.

The 53 promotions span 11 practices and 14 office locations, including Chicago, London and New York. 55% of those promoted are female, the Chicago-headquartered firm highlighted.

Earlier this month, Mayer Brown established a joint law venture in Singapore, where it has also recently made new hires within its litigation and dispute resolution and corporate and securities practices. In Hong Kong, it added a restructuring counsel in July.