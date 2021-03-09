Markets to brace for impact of security token offerings

Opportunities for STOs, which use blockchain technology, are particularly strong in private equity and real estate, structured finance and debt offerings given the combined addressable market in Asia of $7.5 trillion.

A recently-published white paper from HKbitEX, the digital asset exchange, as well as Deloitte and the University of Hong Kong, references pain points in traditional capital raising channels to suggest how STOs can help market participants overcome some of those issues.

This has potentially positive implications for Hong Kong. To build on its capital raising successes in 2020, it needs to get ready for the digital economy, said Dennis Chow, chairman of Deloitte China,...