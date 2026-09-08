Marex names Robert Cheeseman as Asia head of prime services

Hong Kong-based Cheeseman has worked at the HKEX and several banking giants.
September 08, 2026

London-headquartered financial services firm Marex has appointed Robert Cheeseman as head of prime services Asia.  

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