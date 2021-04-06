Making access to climate finance a priority

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is calling for a sharper financial focus on putting climate actions at the centre of development and recovery for the region.
To support governments in designing and implementing a green and resilient recovery from Covid-19, the ADB is urging more access to climate finance.

This expansion is critical if developing economies in Asia and the Pacific are to meet their Paris Agreement goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help adapt to the adverse impacts of climate change, according to ADB president Masatsugu Asakawa.

“We can no longer take a business-as-usual approach to climate change. We need to put ambitious climate actions at the centre of development,” he said.

Asakawa was speaking at the UK Climate and Development Ministerial, a key event leading up to...

