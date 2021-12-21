IPOs break records in 2021, EY report finds

Global IPO numbers and proceeds rose in 2021. However, Asia Pacific saw a relatively modest increase compared to other regions.
December 21, 2021

Global initial public offering (IPO) issuances and proceeds set a new record in 2021, rising 64% and 67% respectively compared with 2020 The fourth quarter of the year was particularly active, with deal numbers reaching their highest since the same period in 2007 However, growth in IPO activity in Asia Pacific was relatively weak

These were among the findings of EY’s latest Global IPO Trends report, published on Thursday (December 16)

Overall, 2021 saw a total of 2,388 global IPO deals, collectively raising $453 3 billion In Asia Pacific, the growth in IPO deal volumes and proceeds was noticeably weaker than elsewhere: the region saw 1,136 IPOs raise $169 3 billion, representing...

