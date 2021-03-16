Innovation drives healthcare private equity in Asia Pacific

A new report by Bain & Company highlights untapped demand and favourable shifts in policies as likely drivers of deal activity in the region’s healthcare sector.
March 16, 2021

The overhaul in global economies and business activity in 2020 has resulted in rapidly-emerging investment opportunities for small venture healthcare assets in Asia Pacific.

Research by Bain Company, for example, shows that while other regions experienced declines in volume and disclosed value, the number of buyouts in Asia Pacific during 2020 rose sharply to 156, compared with 68 in 2019. Further, disclosed values in the region shot up to a new high of $16.9 billion, compared with $11 billion for the previous 12 months.

This was the first time the Asia Pacific region has logged more deals than North America and Europe.

