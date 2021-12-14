Indonesia introduces dual-class shares framework

The highly anticipated move should spur new listings of domestic tech companies, experts believe.
December 14, 2021

Indonesia’s financial and capital markets regulator, Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK), has approved new regulation allowing the listing of shares with multiple voting rights (MVR) on the country’s stock exchange (IDX)

OJK is hoping the new rules will entice the wave of homegrown unicorns (companies valued at over $1 billion) that have emerged in recent years to choose IDX as a listing destination

“It was initially suggested that the regulation which allows MVR be an amendment to I-A Regulation issued by IDX, but it turned out to be an OJK regulation This means that the provision has a stronger legal standing than it was initially suggested,” Marshall Situmorang, partner at Indonesian law firm Nusantara Legal Partnership,...

