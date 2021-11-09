Independent governance and transparency are key pillars of INA, says the fund’s CIO

Southeast Asia's newest sovereign wealth fund is keen to emphasise its adherence to good governance, as it continues to secure commitments from global investors.
November 09, 2021

The Indonesia Investment Authority INA is forging ahead with plans to raise foreign capital for co-investment in strategic national projects.

Since February, it has been in talks with more than 100 investors all over the world, chief investment officer Stefanus Ade Hadiwidjaja told FinanceAsia’s sister publication, AsianInvestor, in his first interview with media since joining the fund in March.

Last week, INA signed a partnership with government-supported, growth-focussed investment fund, the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund ADG on the back of the United Arab Emirates’ UAE earlier $10 billion pledge to INA, announced in March.

The UAE government is...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222