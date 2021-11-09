Independent governance and transparency are key pillars of INA, says the fund’s CIO

The Indonesia Investment Authority INA is forging ahead with plans to raise foreign capital for co-investment in strategic national projects.

Since February, it has been in talks with more than 100 investors all over the world, chief investment officer Stefanus Ade Hadiwidjaja told FinanceAsia’s sister publication, AsianInvestor, in his first interview with media since joining the fund in March.

Last week, INA signed a partnership with government-supported, growth-focussed investment fund, the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund ADG on the back of the United Arab Emirates’ UAE earlier $10 billion pledge to INA, announced in March.

The UAE government is...