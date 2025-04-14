FinanceAsia Awards 2025: South Asia winners announced

As the world is still yet out of the tariff woods, leading financial institutions across Asia Pacific (Apac) continue to navigate the uncertain tides and have made waves in the uncertain time. In the meantime, It was another challenging year for institutions in Asia as the global economy continues to recover after the Covid-19 pandemic, with sluggish economic growth.

It is worth pausing to celebrate people, teams and organisations that have withstood the test of another challenging, if not difficult, year. Not only does geopolitcal complexity persist, each market is on their unique mission towards recovery, sustainability, digitalisation, restructuring, or innovation.

The FinanceAsia team invited banks, brokers, ratings agencies and other financial institutions, to showcase their capabilities when supporting their clients. Our awards process celebrates those institutions that showed determination to deliver desirable outcomes, through the display of commercial and technical acumen.

This year marks the 29th iteration of our FinanceAsia awards and celebrates activity that has taken place within the past year (2024).

Read on for details of the winners and finalists (entrants whose submissions were ((Highly commended by our jury) for North Asia. Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind winner selection will be published in the Awards edition of the FinanceAsia magazine, with subsequent syndication online.

Congratulations to all of our winners in the following markets:

BANGLADESH DOMESTIC

BEST BANK

City Bank PLC

BEST DCM HOUSE

UCB Investment Limited

BEST ECM HOUSE

UCB Investment Limited

BEST INVESTMENT BANK

UCB Investment Limited

Highly commended - IDLC Investments Limited

BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL)

INDIA DOMESTIC BEST BROKER Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. BEST DCM HOUSE Axis Bank Highly commended - Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited BEST ECM HOUSE Axis Capital Limited Highly commended - IIFL Capital BEST INVESTMENT BANK JM Financial Ltd Highly commended - Axis Capital Limited BEST LAW FIRM Khaitan & Co BEST M&A HOUSE JM Financial Ltd BEST PRIVATE BANK 360 ONE Highly commended - ASK Asset & Wealth Management MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS Federal Bank INDIA INTERNATIONAL BEST CORPORATE BANK - LARGE CORP & MNCS BNP Paribas BEST DCM HOUSE HSBC BEST M&A HOUSE DBS Bank BEST STRATEGIC INITIATIVE - BANKS Standard Chartered Bank BEST STRATEGIC INITIATIVE - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK BNP Paribas MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS Standard Chartered Bank

PAKISTAN DOMESTIC

BEST BANK

Allied Bank Limited

BEST BANK FOR FINANCIAL INCLUSION

Allied Bank Limited

BEST BROKER

Arif Habib Ltd

BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES

Allied Bank Limited

BEST DCM HOUSE

Habib Bank Limited

BEST ECM HOUSE

Arif Habib Ltd

BEST INVESTMENT BANK

Habib Bank Limited

Highly commended - Allied Bank

BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK

Allied Bank Limited

MOST DEI PROGRESSIVE - BANKS

Allied Bank Limited

MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS

Allied Bank Limited

SRI LANKA DOMESTIC BEST BANK Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC BEST BROKER Asia Securities BEST INVESTMENT BANK NDB Investment Bank Limited SRI LANKA INTERNATIONAL BEST BANK HSBC Sri Lanka