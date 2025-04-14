FinanceAsia Awards 2025: South Asia winners announced

Read on for the winners of the 29th iteration of the FinanceAsia Awards, across Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
April 14, 2025

As the world is still yet out of the tariff woods, leading financial institutions across Asia Pacific (Apac) continue to navigate the uncertain tides and have made waves in the uncertain time. In the meantime, It was another challenging year for institutions in Asia as the global economy continues to recover after the Covid-19 pandemic, with sluggish economic growth. 

It is worth pausing to celebrate people, teams and organisations that have withstood the test of another challenging, if not difficult, year. Not only does geopolitcal complexity persist, each market is on their unique mission towards recovery, sustainability, digitalisation, restructuring, or innovation. 

The FinanceAsia team invited banks, brokers, ratings agencies and other financial institutions, to showcase their capabilities when supporting their clients. Our awards process celebrates those institutions that showed determination to deliver desirable outcomes, through the display of commercial and technical acumen.

This year marks the 29th iteration of our FinanceAsia awards and celebrates activity that has taken place within the past year (2024).

Read on for details of the winners and finalists (entrants whose submissions were ((Highly commended by our jury) for North Asia. Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind winner selection will be published in the Awards edition of the FinanceAsia magazine, with subsequent syndication online.

Congratulations to all of our winners in the following markets: 

BANGLADESH DOMESTIC
 
BEST BANK
 
City Bank PLC
 
BEST DCM HOUSE  
 
UCB Investment Limited
 
BEST ECM HOUSE 
 
UCB Investment Limited
 
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
 
UCB Investment Limited
 
Highly commended - IDLC Investments Limited
 
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
 
Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL)
 
INDIA DOMESTIC
 
BEST BROKER
 
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd.
 
BEST DCM HOUSE
 
Axis Bank
 
Highly commended - Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited
 
BEST ECM HOUSE
 
Axis Capital Limited
 
Highly commended - IIFL Capital
 
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
 
JM Financial Ltd
 
Highly commended - Axis Capital Limited
 
BEST LAW FIRM
 
Khaitan & Co
 
BEST M&A HOUSE
 
JM Financial Ltd
 
BEST PRIVATE BANK
 
360 ONE
 
Highly commended - ASK Asset & Wealth Management
 
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS
 
 Federal Bank
 
INDIA INTERNATIONAL
 
BEST CORPORATE BANK - LARGE CORP & MNCS
 
BNP Paribas
 
BEST DCM HOUSE
 
HSBC
 
BEST M&A HOUSE
 
DBS Bank
 
BEST STRATEGIC INITIATIVE - BANKS
 
Standard Chartered Bank
 
BEST STRATEGIC INITIATIVE - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
 
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)
 
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
 
 BNP Paribas
 
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS
 
 Standard Chartered Bank
 
PAKISTAN DOMESTIC
 
BEST BANK
 
Allied Bank Limited
 
BEST BANK FOR FINANCIAL INCLUSION
 
Allied Bank Limited
 
BEST BROKER
 
Arif Habib Ltd
 
BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES
 
Allied Bank Limited
 
BEST DCM HOUSE
 
Habib Bank Limited
 
BEST ECM HOUSE
 
Arif Habib Ltd
 
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
 
Habib Bank Limited
 
Highly commended - Allied Bank 
 
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
 
Allied Bank Limited
 
MOST DEI PROGRESSIVE - BANKS
 
Allied Bank Limited
 
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS
 
Allied Bank Limited
 
SRI LANKA DOMESTIC
 
BEST BANK
 
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC
 
BEST BROKER
 
Asia Securities
 
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
 
NDB Investment Bank Limited
 
SRI LANKA INTERNATIONAL
 
BEST BANK
 
HSBC Sri Lanka

 

