FinanceAsia Awards 2025: South Asia winners announced

As the world is still yet out of the tariff woods, leading financial institutions across Asia Pacific (Apac) continue to navigate the uncertain tides and have made waves in the uncertain time. In the meantime, It was another challenging year for institutions in Asia as the global economy continues to recover after the Covid-19 pandemic, with sluggish economic growth.
It is worth pausing to celebrate people, teams and organisations that have withstood the test of another challenging, if not difficult, year. Not only does geopolitcal complexity persist, each market is on their unique mission towards recovery, sustainability, digitalisation, restructuring, or innovation.
The FinanceAsia team invited banks, brokers, ratings agencies and other financial institutions, to showcase their capabilities when supporting their clients. Our awards process celebrates those institutions that showed determination to deliver desirable outcomes, through the display of commercial and technical acumen.
This year marks the 29th iteration of our FinanceAsia awards and celebrates activity that has taken place within the past year (2024).
Read on for details of the winners and finalists (entrants whose submissions were ((Highly commended by our jury) for North Asia. Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind winner selection will be published in the Awards edition of the FinanceAsia magazine, with subsequent syndication online.
Congratulations to all of our winners in the following markets:
BANGLADESH DOMESTIC
BEST BANK
City Bank PLC
BEST DCM HOUSE
UCB Investment Limited
BEST ECM HOUSE
UCB Investment Limited
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
UCB Investment Limited
Highly commended - IDLC Investments Limited
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL)
INDIA DOMESTIC
BEST BROKER
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd.
BEST DCM HOUSE
Axis Bank
Highly commended - Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited
BEST ECM HOUSE
Axis Capital Limited
Highly commended - IIFL Capital
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
JM Financial Ltd
Highly commended - Axis Capital Limited
BEST LAW FIRM
Khaitan & Co
BEST M&A HOUSE
JM Financial Ltd
BEST PRIVATE BANK
360 ONE
Highly commended - ASK Asset & Wealth Management
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS
Federal Bank
INDIA INTERNATIONAL
BEST CORPORATE BANK - LARGE CORP & MNCS
BNP Paribas
BEST DCM HOUSE
HSBC
BEST M&A HOUSE
DBS Bank
BEST STRATEGIC INITIATIVE - BANKS
Standard Chartered Bank
BEST STRATEGIC INITIATIVE - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
BNP Paribas
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS
Standard Chartered Bank
PAKISTAN DOMESTIC
BEST BANK
Allied Bank Limited
BEST BANK FOR FINANCIAL INCLUSION
Allied Bank Limited
BEST BROKER
Arif Habib Ltd
BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES
Allied Bank Limited
BEST DCM HOUSE
Habib Bank Limited
BEST ECM HOUSE
Arif Habib Ltd
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
Habib Bank Limited
Highly commended - Allied Bank
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
Allied Bank Limited
MOST DEI PROGRESSIVE - BANKS
Allied Bank Limited
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS
Allied Bank Limited
SRI LANKA DOMESTIC
BEST BANK
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC
BEST BROKER
Asia Securities
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
NDB Investment Bank Limited
SRI LANKA INTERNATIONAL
BEST BANK
HSBC Sri Lanka
