FinanceAsia Awards 2025: North Asia winners announced

As the world is still yet out of the tariff 'woods', leading financial institutions across Asia Pacific (Apac) continue to navigate the uncertain tides and have made waves in the uncertain time. In the meantime, It was another challenging year for institutions in Asia as the global economy continues to recover after the Covid-19 pandemic, with sluggish economic growth.
It is worth pausing to celebrate people, teams and organisations that have withstood the test of another challenging, if not difficult, year. Not only does geopolitcal complexity persist, each market is on their unique mission towards recovery, sustainability, digitalisation, restructuring, or innovation.
The FinanceAsia team invited banks, brokers, ratings agencies and other financial institutions, to showcase their capabilities when supporting their clients. Our awards process celebrates those institutions that showed determination to deliver desirable outcomes, through the display of commercial and technical acumen.
This year marks the 29th iteration of our FinanceAsia awards and celebrates activity that took place during the 12 months of 2024.
Read on for details of the winners and finalists (entrants whose submissions were (Highly commended by our jury) for North Asia. Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind winner selection will be published in the summer edition of the FinanceAsia magazine, with subsequent syndication online.
Congratulations to all of our winners in the following markets:
CHINA (MAINLAND) DOMESTIC
BEST BROKER
CICC
BEST DCM HOUSE
Bank of China
BEST DOMESTIC RATINGS AGENCY (MAINLAND CHINA)
China Lianhe Credit Rating Co., Ltd
BEST ECM HOUSE
CICC
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
CICC
BEST LAW FIRM
Han Kun Law Office
BEST M&A HOUSE
CICC
BEST PRIVATE BANK
China Merchants Bank
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
FinVolution Group
CHINA (MAINLAND) INTERNATIONAL
BEST BANK
HSBC Bank (China) Company Limited
BEST BANK FOR PUBLIC SECTOR CLIENTS
Citi China
BEST CORPORATE BANK - LARGE CORP & MNCS
Citi China
BEST DCM HOUSE
Deutsche Bank
BEST ECM HOUSE
DBS Bank
BEST INTERNATIONAL ESG RATINGS AGENCY
Sustainable Fitch
BEST INTERNATIONAL RATINGS AGENCY
Fitch Ratings
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
UBS
BEST LAW FIRM
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
BEST M&A HOUSE
Deutsche Bank
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
MOST DEI PROGRESSIVE - BANKS
E.SUN Bank (China) Co.,Ltd
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Unlimit
HONG KONG SAR DOMESTIC
BEST BANK
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
Highly commended - HSBC Hong Kong
BEST BANK FOR FINANCIAL INCLUSION
WeLab Bank
Highly commended - Hang Seng Bank
BEST BROKER
Everbright Securities International
BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES
Hang Seng Bank
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
HSBC
BEST LAW FIRM
Johnson Stokes & Master (JSM)
BEST M&A HOUSE
HSBC
BEST RETAIL BANK
Hang Seng Bank
BEST STRATEGIC INITIATIVE - BANKS
Hang Seng Bank
BEST STRATEGIC INITIATIVE - NON-BANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
BOCI-Prudential Trustee Limited
BEST DIGITAL BANK
WeLab Bank
BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - BANKS
Hang Seng Bank
Highly commended - Bank of China (Hong Kong)
MOST DEI PROGRESSIVE - BANKS
HSBC Hong Kong
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS
HSBC Hong Kong
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
BOCI-Prudential Trustee Limited
HONG KONG SAR INTERNATIONAL
BEST BANK
DBS Bank
BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES
OCBC
BEST DCM HOUSE
Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
Highly commended - DBS Bank
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
UBS
BEST LAW FIRM
Mayer Brown Hong Kong LLP
BEST M&A HOUSE
Deutsche Bank
BEST PRIVATE BANK
DBS Bank
BEST STRATEGIC INITIATIVE - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
WealthRyse
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - BANKS
DBS Bank
BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
WealthRyse
MOST DEI PROGRESSIVE - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
WealthRyse
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS
DBS Bank
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
WealthRyse
HONG KONG SAR - CHINESE INSTITUTIONS
BEST CUSTODIAN BANK
BOCI-Prudential Trustee Limited
BEST ECM HOUSE
CCB International
BEST OFFSHORE RATINGS AGENCY (HONGKONG SAR - CHINESE INSTITUTIONS)
China Chengxin (Asia Pacific) Credit Ratings Company Limited
MONGOLIA DOMESTIC
BEST BROKER
InvesCore Capital
BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES
Khan Bank LLC
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
Khan Bank LLC
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS
Khan Bank LLC
SOUTH KOREA INTERNATIONAL
BEST BANK
HSBC Korea
BEST DCM HOUSE
HSBC
BEST ECM HOUSE
UBS
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
UBS
BEST M&A HOUSE
UBS
TAIWAN DOMESTIC
BEST BANK
E.SUN Commercial Bank
Highly commended - CTBC Bank
BEST BANK FOR FINANCIAL INCLUSION
Bank SinoPac
BEST BROKER
Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd.
BEST COMMERCIAL BANK – SMES
Bank SinoPac
BEST CORPORATE BANK - LARGE CORP & MNCS
CTBC Bank
BEST DCM HOUSE
KGI Securities
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
CTBC Bank
BEST M&A HOUSE
KGI Securities
BEST PRIVATE BANK
CTBC Bank
BEST RETAIL BANK
CTBC Bank
BEST STRATEGIC INITIATIVE - BANKS
Bank SinoPac
Highly commended - CTBC Bank
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
Bank SinoPac
MOST DEI PROGRESSIVE - BANKS
E.SUN Commercial Bank
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS
Bank SinoPac
Highly commended - CTBC Bank
TAIWAN INTERNATIONAL
BEST BANK
Citi Taiwan
BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES
Citi Taiwan
BEST CORPORATE BANK - LARGE CORP & MNCS
HSBC
BEST DCM HOUSE
Citi Taiwan
BEST ECM HOUSE
Citi Taiwan
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
Citi Taiwan
BEST M&A HOUSE
Citi Taiwan
BEST PRIVATE BANK
HSBC
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - BANKS
HSBC
MOST DEI PROGRESSIVE - BANKS
HSBC
