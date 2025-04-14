FinanceAsia Awards 2025: North Asia winners announced

As the world is still yet out of the tariff 'woods', leading financial institutions across Asia Pacific (Apac) continue to navigate the uncertain tides and have made waves in the uncertain time. In the meantime, It was another challenging year for institutions in Asia as the global economy continues to recover after the Covid-19 pandemic, with sluggish economic growth.

It is worth pausing to celebrate people, teams and organisations that have withstood the test of another challenging, if not difficult, year. Not only does geopolitcal complexity persist, each market is on their unique mission towards recovery, sustainability, digitalisation, restructuring, or innovation.

The FinanceAsia team invited banks, brokers, ratings agencies and other financial institutions, to showcase their capabilities when supporting their clients. Our awards process celebrates those institutions that showed determination to deliver desirable outcomes, through the display of commercial and technical acumen.

This year marks the 29th iteration of our FinanceAsia awards and celebrates activity that took place during the 12 months of 2024.

Read on for details of the winners and finalists (entrants whose submissions were (Highly commended by our jury) for North Asia. Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind winner selection will be published in the summer edition of the FinanceAsia magazine, with subsequent syndication online.

Congratulations to all of our winners in the following markets:

CHINA (MAINLAND) DOMESTIC

BEST BROKER

CICC

BEST DCM HOUSE

Bank of China

BEST DOMESTIC RATINGS AGENCY (MAINLAND CHINA)

China Lianhe Credit Rating Co., Ltd

BEST ECM HOUSE

CICC

BEST INVESTMENT BANK

CICC

BEST LAW FIRM

Han Kun Law Office

BEST M&A HOUSE

CICC

BEST PRIVATE BANK

China Merchants Bank

MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

FinVolution Group

CHINA (MAINLAND) INTERNATIONAL

BEST BANK

HSBC Bank (China) Company Limited

BEST BANK FOR PUBLIC SECTOR CLIENTS

Citi China

BEST CORPORATE BANK - LARGE CORP & MNCS

Citi China

BEST DCM HOUSE

Deutsche Bank

BEST ECM HOUSE

DBS Bank

BEST INTERNATIONAL ESG RATINGS AGENCY

Sustainable Fitch

BEST INTERNATIONAL RATINGS AGENCY

Fitch Ratings

BEST INVESTMENT BANK

UBS

BEST LAW FIRM

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

BEST M&A HOUSE

Deutsche Bank

BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

MOST DEI PROGRESSIVE - BANKS

E.SUN Bank (China) Co.,Ltd

MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

Unlimit

HONG KONG SAR DOMESTIC

BEST BANK

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

Highly commended - HSBC Hong Kong

BEST BANK FOR FINANCIAL INCLUSION

WeLab Bank

Highly commended - Hang Seng Bank

BEST BROKER

Everbright Securities International

BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES

Hang Seng Bank

BEST INVESTMENT BANK

HSBC

BEST LAW FIRM

Johnson Stokes & Master (JSM)

BEST M&A HOUSE

HSBC

BEST RETAIL BANK

Hang Seng Bank

BEST STRATEGIC INITIATIVE - BANKS

Hang Seng Bank

BEST STRATEGIC INITIATIVE - NON-BANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

BOCI-Prudential Trustee Limited

BEST DIGITAL BANK

WeLab Bank

BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - BANKS

Hang Seng Bank

Highly commended - Bank of China (Hong Kong)

MOST DEI PROGRESSIVE - BANKS

HSBC Hong Kong

MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS

HSBC Hong Kong

MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

BOCI-Prudential Trustee Limited

HONG KONG SAR INTERNATIONAL

BEST BANK

DBS Bank

BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES

OCBC

BEST DCM HOUSE

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

Highly commended - DBS Bank

BEST INVESTMENT BANK

UBS

BEST LAW FIRM

Mayer Brown Hong Kong LLP

BEST M&A HOUSE

Deutsche Bank

BEST PRIVATE BANK

DBS Bank

BEST STRATEGIC INITIATIVE - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

WealthRyse

BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - BANKS

DBS Bank

BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

WealthRyse

MOST DEI PROGRESSIVE - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

WealthRyse

MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS

DBS Bank

MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

WealthRyse

HONG KONG SAR - CHINESE INSTITUTIONS

BEST CUSTODIAN BANK

BOCI-Prudential Trustee Limited

BEST ECM HOUSE

CCB International

BEST OFFSHORE RATINGS AGENCY (HONGKONG SAR - CHINESE INSTITUTIONS)

China Chengxin (Asia Pacific) Credit Ratings Company Limited

MONGOLIA DOMESTIC BEST BROKER InvesCore Capital BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES Khan Bank LLC BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK Khan Bank LLC MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS Khan Bank LLC SOUTH KOREA INTERNATIONAL BEST BANK HSBC Korea BEST DCM HOUSE HSBC BEST ECM HOUSE UBS BEST INVESTMENT BANK UBS BEST M&A HOUSE UBS

TAIWAN DOMESTIC

BEST BANK

E.SUN Commercial Bank

Highly commended - CTBC Bank

BEST BANK FOR FINANCIAL INCLUSION

Bank SinoPac

BEST BROKER

Y uanta Securities Co., Ltd.

BEST COMMERCIAL BANK – SMES

Bank SinoPac

BEST CORPORATE BANK - LARGE CORP & MNCS

CTBC Bank

BEST DCM HOUSE

KGI Securities

BEST INVESTMENT BANK

CTBC Bank

BEST M&A HOUSE

KGI Securities

BEST PRIVATE BANK

CTBC Bank

BEST RETAIL BANK

C TBC Bank

BEST STRATEGIC INITIATIVE - BANKS

Bank SinoPac

Highly commended - CTBC Bank

BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK

Bank SinoPac

MOST DEI PROGRESSIVE - BANKS

E.SUN Commercial Bank

MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS

Bank SinoPac

Highly commended - CTBC Bank

TAIWAN INTERNATIONAL

BEST BANK

Citi Taiwan

BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES

Citi Taiwan

BEST CORPORATE BANK - LARGE CORP & MNCS

HSBC

BEST DCM HOUSE

Citi Taiwan

BEST ECM HOUSE

Citi Taiwan

BEST INVESTMENT BANK

Citi Taiwan

BEST M&A HOUSE

Citi Taiwan

BEST PRIVATE BANK

HSBC

BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - BANKS

HSBC

MOST DEI PROGRESSIVE - BANKS

HSBC