FinanceAsia Awards 2025: North Asia winners announced

Read on for the winners of the 29th iteration of the FinanceAsia Awards, across mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Mongolia, South Korea and Taiwan.
April 14, 2025

As the world is still yet out of the tariff 'woods', leading financial institutions across Asia Pacific (Apac) continue to navigate the uncertain tides and have made waves in the uncertain time. In the meantime, It was another challenging year for institutions in Asia as the global economy continues to recover after the Covid-19 pandemic, with sluggish economic growth. 

It is worth pausing to celebrate people, teams and organisations that have withstood the test of another challenging, if not difficult, year. Not only does geopolitcal complexity persist, each market is on their unique mission towards recovery, sustainability, digitalisation, restructuring, or innovation. 

The FinanceAsia team invited banks, brokers, ratings agencies and other financial institutions, to showcase their capabilities when supporting their clients. Our awards process celebrates those institutions that showed determination to deliver desirable outcomes, through the display of commercial and technical acumen.

This year marks the 29th iteration of our FinanceAsia awards and celebrates activity that took place during the 12 months of 2024. 

Read on for details of the winners and finalists (entrants whose submissions were (Highly commended by our jury) for North Asia. Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind winner selection will be published in the summer edition of the FinanceAsia magazine, with subsequent syndication online.

Congratulations to all of our winners in the following markets: 

CHINA (MAINLAND) DOMESTIC
 
BEST BROKER
 
CICC
 
BEST DCM HOUSE
 
Bank of China
 
BEST DOMESTIC RATINGS AGENCY (MAINLAND CHINA)
 
China Lianhe Credit Rating Co., Ltd
 
BEST ECM HOUSE
 
CICC
 
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
 
CICC
 
BEST LAW FIRM
 
Han Kun Law Office
 
BEST M&A HOUSE
 
 CICC
 
BEST PRIVATE BANK
 
China Merchants Bank
 
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
 
 FinVolution Group
 
CHINA (MAINLAND) INTERNATIONAL
 
BEST BANK
 
HSBC Bank (China) Company Limited
 
BEST BANK FOR PUBLIC SECTOR CLIENTS
 
Citi China
 
BEST CORPORATE BANK - LARGE CORP & MNCS
 
Citi China
 
BEST DCM HOUSE
 
Deutsche Bank
 
BEST ECM HOUSE
 
 DBS Bank
 
BEST INTERNATIONAL ESG RATINGS AGENCY
 
Sustainable Fitch
 
BEST INTERNATIONAL RATINGS AGENCY
 
Fitch Ratings
 
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
 
UBS
 
BEST LAW FIRM
 
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
 
BEST M&A HOUSE
 
Deutsche Bank
 
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
 
Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
 
MOST DEI PROGRESSIVE - BANKS
 
 E.SUN Bank (China) Co.,Ltd
 
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
 
Unlimit
 
HONG KONG SAR DOMESTIC
 
BEST BANK
 
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
 
Highly commended - HSBC Hong Kong
 
BEST BANK FOR FINANCIAL INCLUSION
 
WeLab Bank
 
Highly commended - Hang Seng Bank
 
BEST BROKER
 
Everbright Securities International
 
BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES
 
Hang Seng Bank
 
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
 
HSBC
 
BEST LAW FIRM
 
Johnson Stokes & Master (JSM)
 
BEST M&A HOUSE
 
HSBC
 
BEST RETAIL BANK
 
Hang Seng Bank
 
BEST STRATEGIC INITIATIVE - BANKS
 
 Hang Seng Bank
 
BEST STRATEGIC INITIATIVE - NON-BANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
 
 BOCI-Prudential Trustee Limited
 
BEST DIGITAL BANK
 
WeLab Bank
 
BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - BANKS
 
Hang Seng Bank
 
Highly commended - Bank of China (Hong Kong)
 
MOST DEI PROGRESSIVE - BANKS
 
HSBC Hong Kong
 
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS
 
HSBC Hong Kong
 
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
 
BOCI-Prudential Trustee Limited
 
HONG KONG SAR INTERNATIONAL
 
BEST BANK
 
 DBS Bank
 
BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES
 
 OCBC
 
BEST DCM HOUSE
 
 Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
 
Highly commended - DBS Bank
 
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
 
UBS
 
BEST LAW FIRM
 
 Mayer Brown Hong Kong LLP
 
BEST M&A HOUSE
 
Deutsche Bank
 
BEST PRIVATE BANK
 
DBS Bank
 
BEST STRATEGIC INITIATIVE - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
 
WealthRyse
 
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
 
Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
 
BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - BANKS
 
 DBS Bank
 
BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
 
WealthRyse
 
MOST DEI PROGRESSIVE - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
 
WealthRyse
 
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS
 
DBS Bank
 
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
 
WealthRyse
 
HONG KONG SAR - CHINESE INSTITUTIONS 
 
BEST CUSTODIAN BANK
 
BOCI-Prudential Trustee Limited
 
BEST ECM HOUSE
 
CCB International
 
BEST OFFSHORE RATINGS AGENCY (HONGKONG SAR - CHINESE INSTITUTIONS)
 
China Chengxin (Asia Pacific) Credit Ratings Company Limited
 
MONGOLIA DOMESTIC
 
BEST BROKER
 
InvesCore Capital
 
BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES
 
Khan Bank LLC
 
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
 
Khan Bank LLC
 
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS
 
Khan Bank LLC
 
SOUTH KOREA INTERNATIONAL
 
BEST BANK
 
HSBC Korea
 
BEST DCM HOUSE
 
HSBC
 
BEST ECM HOUSE
 
 UBS
 
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
 
 UBS
 
BEST M&A HOUSE
 
 UBS
 
TAIWAN DOMESTIC
 
BEST BANK
 
E.SUN Commercial Bank
 
Highly commended - CTBC Bank
 
BEST BANK FOR FINANCIAL INCLUSION
 
Bank SinoPac
 
BEST BROKER
 
Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd.
 
BEST COMMERCIAL BANK – SMES
 
Bank SinoPac
 
BEST CORPORATE BANK - LARGE CORP & MNCS
 
CTBC Bank
 
BEST DCM HOUSE
 
KGI Securities
 
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
 
CTBC Bank
 
BEST M&A HOUSE
 
 KGI Securities
 
BEST PRIVATE BANK
 
CTBC Bank
 
BEST RETAIL BANK
 
CTBC Bank
 
BEST STRATEGIC INITIATIVE - BANKS
 
 Bank SinoPac
 
Highly commended - CTBC Bank
 
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
 
Bank SinoPac
 
MOST DEI PROGRESSIVE - BANKS
 
E.SUN Commercial Bank
 
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS
 
Bank SinoPac
 
Highly commended - CTBC Bank
 
TAIWAN INTERNATIONAL
 
BEST BANK
 
Citi Taiwan
 
BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES
 
Citi Taiwan
 
BEST CORPORATE BANK - LARGE CORP & MNCS
 
HSBC
 
BEST DCM HOUSE
 
Citi Taiwan
 
BEST ECM HOUSE
 
 Citi Taiwan
 
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
 
Citi Taiwan
 
BEST M&A HOUSE
 
Citi Taiwan
 
BEST PRIVATE BANK
 
HSBC
 
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
 
Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
 
BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - BANKS
 
HSBC
 
MOST DEI PROGRESSIVE - BANKS
 
 HSBC
