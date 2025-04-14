FinanceAsia Awards 2025: Australia and New Zealand winners announced

As the world is still yet out of the tariff woods, leading financial institutions across Asia Pacific (Apac) continue to navigate the uncertain tides and have made waves in the uncertain time. In the meantime, It was another challenging year for institutions in Asia as the global economy continues to recover after the Covid-19 pandemic, with sluggish economic growth.

It is worth pausing to celebrate people, teams and organisations that have withstood the test of another challenging, if not difficult, year. Not only does geopolitcal complexity persist, each market is on their unique mission towards recovery, sustainability, digitalisation, restructuring, or innovation.

The FinanceAsia team invited banks, brokers, ratings agencies and other financial institutions, to showcase their capabilities when supporting their clients. Our awards process celebrates those institutions that showed determination to deliver desirable outcomes, through the display of commercial and technical acumen.

This year marks the 29th iteration of our FinanceAsia awards and celebrates activity that took place during the 12 months of 2024.

Read on for details of the winners and finalists (entrants whose submissions were (Highly commended by our jury) for North Asia. Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind winner selection will be published in the Awards edition of FinanceAsia magazine, with subsequent syndication online.

Congratulations to all of our winners in the Australia and New Zealand markets:

AUSTRALIA DOMESTIC

BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK

ANZ

AUSTRALIA INTERNATIONAL

BEST INVESTMENT BANK

UBS

BEST M&A HOUSE

Deutsche Bank

BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK

Societe Generale

NEW ZEALAND INTERNATIONAL BEST ECM HOUSE UBS BEST INVESTMENT BANK UBS BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK ANZ