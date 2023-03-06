FinanceAsia Awards 2022-2023 – open for entry

As we emerge from the global pandemic, challenges persist.

While it is hoped that both restrictions and lockdowns will remain ordeals of the past, Asia continues to confront obstacles around supply chains, energy disruption, geopolitical tensions and pricing volatility – all of which are impacting the region's financial markets.

But Asia’s reopening offers some optimism. While experts anticipate that 2023 capital markets activity may not deliver a “stellar” rebound, marked progress and innovation across deals will demonstrate regeneration and resilience. After all, the goal posts have not changed: each market is bound by net zero commitments, and digital transformation continues to drive regulatory discourse and development around emerging sectors and virtual assets. These core themes are contributing to a new direction of business decision-making in the region.

It is with these factors in mind, that the FinanceAsia team invites banks, brokers and ratings agencies to showcase their capabilities to support clients as they navigate the uncertain economic outlook. We want to celebrate those institutions that show sheer determination to deliver desirable outcomes for their clientele, through a solid display of commercial and technical acumen.

For more details visit this link.

Concurrent with the transformation taking place across Asia’s market landscape, you will notice an update to this year’s awards process. The FinanceAsia team is taking the opportunity to rebrand the flagship Country Awards as the more contemporary and appropriately defined, “FinanceAsia Awards”.

This year’s process marks the 27th iteration of the awards and looks to celebrate activity that has taken place within the past year (2022).

We are also updating three key categories:

- This year, we are introducing an award for Biggest ESG Impact (encompassing all three elements of ESG strategy)

- We are also updating our D&I award to cover equity: Most Progressive DEI Strategy

We look forward to your submissions and the opportunity to celebrate with winners with a return of the FinanceAsia Awards Ceremony, this June.

ENTER HERE.

Key dates

Entry deadline: Thursday 06 April 2023

Eligibility period: All entries should relate to achievements during the period of 01 January 2022 – 31 December 2022.

Winner announcements: 15-19 May 2023

Awards ceremony: June 2023

FA reserves the right to reject work it feels does not comply with the spirt of the awards.



